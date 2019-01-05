Share:

There would be no compromise on the on-going accountability process and the culprits would be apprehended and handed appropriate punishment.

This was said by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a ceremony in Lahore. Chaudhry said that the masses gave them mandate to hold all the corrupt accountable and added that the government would not betray its voters.

He said the country heading towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said that PM Imran visited Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries to bring investment in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry slammed the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for destroying the state institutions through political appointments and corruption.