Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that only elected members can represent the masses as they can understand the public issues.

Addressing a ceremony here on Saturday, he said that no one will be allowed to violate the constitution in the country. He said that conspiracies are being hatched to snatch the right of smaller provinces and added that the federation is in danger. Bilawal said that PPP always did the politics of federation.

He urged the judges to bring reforms in the judiciary and added that his party demands indiscriminate accountability in the country. The PPP leader said that he was being questioned about the things when he was only one year old.

Bilawal said that he neither held any public office nor involved in corruption. Defending the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal said that he never did any wrongdoing and lauded his services for the province.