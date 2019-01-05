Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties will soon submit call-attention notices in the National Assembly Secretariat over load-shedding of gas and electricity in different parts of the country.

The main opposition parties (PPP-P and PML-N) want to the government’s reply about load-shedding of gas and electricity on the floor of the National Assembly. The National Assembly session is scheduled to be held on Friday (11th January).

The opposition parties will separately submit call-attention notices to grill the government on both the issues.

It was also decided in ECC to inject 150-200 mmcfd of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) into the system to overcome the gas shortage.

The ECC had allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to utilise RLNG in the system for consumption by domestic and commercial consumers to manage the load.

The members of opposition parties will raise questions from government for not controlling load-shedding of gas and electricity in different parts of country.