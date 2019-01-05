Share:

KARACHI (PR) Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Minister Revenue & Relief Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman inaugurated the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo, 3-day mega furniture exhibition, at Expo Center Karachi from 4th January till 6th January.

Master Molty Foam is the official sponsor of the event, while Master Celeste, Trendz Furnishing, Siesta Interiors, JF Homes, Interwood, Samar Furnishers, Samar Designer Collection, Chinese Craftsmen, Cilek, National Drapery & Furniture, Habitt, etc. are the other major exhibitors.

Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 40% on different items exhibited at the event. This exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architects to see the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.