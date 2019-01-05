Share:

LAHORE - Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaz Elahi on Friday said that people to people contacts were vital in improving the relations between the neighbouring Pakistan and India.

Talking to a 32-member Lawyers’ delegation from India, headed by Advocate Partap Singh, during a meeting at the Governor’s House here, he said lawyers could play an effective role in paving the way for amicable relations, adding that Pakistan wanted peaceful relationship with all its neighbours including India on parity.

The Acting Punjab Governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon after assuming the office, had extended friendship to India and invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

Stressing the need for peace, he said he had started ‘Dosti Bus Service’ between Amritsar and Lahore during his stint as Punjab Chief Minister, adding that he had also constructed a two-way road from Wagah border to Nankana Sahib for the convenience of the Sikh pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, the head of the Indian delegation Advocate Pratap Singh said the exchange of delegations between the two countries helped in bringing people together on both sides of the border. “We are taking back very pleasant memories and a message of love with us from the people of Lahore,” he said.