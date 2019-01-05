Share:

LAHORE - Hundreds of people coming from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

According to an official handout, Chief Minister went to the seat of every visitor and the people apprised him about their difficulties and presented applications to him. Buzdar issued on-the-spot orders for the solution to public problems. He also directed providing best treatment to ailing children. Visitors thanked the CM for taking necessary measures to solve their problems.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that solving the problems of the people is his responsibility and he feels satisfied by solving the problems faced by the general public. PTI government is siding with the common man and public service is our prime agenda. It is a conspicuous sign of change that the doors of the Chief Minister’s Office are always open to the common man and genuine problems are solved, the chief minister concluded.

Buzdar breifed about progress on development

Administrative secretaries briefed the CM about the progress made so far. The CM directed the departments concerned to complete the development schemes on a fast pace, warning that any unnecessary delay would not be tolerated at all.

He expressed his displeasure over delay in some welfare schemes and admonished the officials concerned. He said that everyone should perform practically instead of engaging in any lip-service, he added and made it clear that only those would be given respect and honour who would perform.

“I need performance and people delaying the welfare schemes would be held accountable,” he warned.

The CM said that steps should be taken swiftly to shift the remote areas schools to solar energy. “People of backward areas have all the right to use the latest means of public transport and we have to give them their right,” he added.

He said that healthcare and educational projects should be completed on time and a report should also be submitted to him.

“It has been decided to double the hill-allowance of government officials of tribal and hilly areas of DG Khan. Approval has been accorded to enhance the hill-allowance from Rs 500 to Rs 1000,” he said.

He also ordered for expediting work on welfare schemes and added that cleanliness arrangements in big cities should be improved.

He also showed his indignation over poor cleanliness arrangements and presence of filth in DG Khan city and directed that solid waste should be properly disposed of.

He said that the PTI government was taking practical measures for providing better facilities to people and no one would be allowed to create hurdles or delay such programs.

He said that the PTI government believed in service delivery and it was a responsibility of the agencies concerned to achieve targets within given time-frame.

Senior Member Board of Revenue ACS (Home), administrative secretaries, principal secretary to CM and high officials attended the meeting.