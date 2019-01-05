Share:

MUZAFFARGARH: Thousands litres of diesel spoiled and driver injured when an oil tanker overturned here on Friday. Rescue 1122 officials informed that the incident occurred when driver of an oil tanker fell asleep. Resultantly, teh tanker carrying 40,000 litres of oil overturned on DG Khan Road here. Rescue 1122 fire-fighters rushed to the scene and shifted its injured driver to hospital. The rescuers also cordoned off the area to avoid any incident.–Staff Reporter