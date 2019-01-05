Share:

LAHORE – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee unanimously rejected the recently-held Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) elections. According to sources, the meeting was chaired by AFC President Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Alkhalifa in Abu Dhabi. They said that the AFC chief has cleared that the PFF elections held on December 12 are not recognised by the AFC. “The PFF elections are taken as third party intervention. We have taken it very seriously.” The sources further said that the AFC head, in his opening speech, discussed the situation of Pakistan saying that the elections on December 12 are clear violation of FIFA Statutes and that the affairs of member association aren’t free from any third party interference. “The statement of the AFC president has defined the direction of the international football governing bodies on the matter. In the meeting, it was reiterated by the AFC executive committee members that they only recognise Faisal Saleh Hayat as the PFF president according to the given mandate by FIFA till 2020. The AFC EXCO members showed unity to defend the independence of member associations,” the sources said.