Before USA started its hold on this world, USSR was one of world’s most powerful countries, whether that was in the sector of its armed forces or education.

This was because of the advancement in their educational policies such as building libraries etc.

People of Kohi Goth (a village in Bin Qasim Town) have thousands of dreams related to education but a lack of educational amendment in the village drags that dreaming out of them.

As does the lack of libraries, Libraries are the source to be a leader or to be aware about dreaming and achieving your destination. Some of the readers go to far off libraries to read.

I request to the higher authorities of education please make a library here then children will move towards education and conquer the globe.

MEER KHAN, GHULAM QADIR,

Kohi Goth Malir, December 22.