The opposition in Punjab Assembly will not let the government legislate through committee number one which the treasury set up last week. A joint meeting of the PML-N and the PPP was held at the Punjab Assembly office. PPP MPA Hassan Murtaza told the media that the opposition does not accept any committee that was without representation of the opposition members and has been constituted without taking leader of the opposition into confidence. He said in the coming session of the assembly, the opposition will raise protest over the matter. He said such moves by the government destroys the parliament culture. He said five months have elapsed since the present assembly came into being, but the standing committees have not been constituted. This shows incompetence of the government, he added.–Staff Reporter