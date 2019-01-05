Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court Friday expressed its annoyance over jail authority for not producing the accused in cases regarding May 12, 2007 carnage, and issued their production order on January 14.

ATC-II conducted hearing of eleven identical cases those was recently re-opened on the direction of the apex court, wherein the jail police failed to produce the accused including, Umair Siddiqui, Mirza Naseeb Baig alias Rizwan Chapati and Rais Mamma in the court.

The judge expressed that despite issuing directions to the authority regarding the production of the accused but they were not able to do so.

The court issued the production order of the accused and ordered the authority to produce them at any cost, and adjourned the hearing.

As many as 11 cases were reopened for the re-trial, which had been closed on recommendations of investigating officers, who had declared the cases as ‘A‘ class. It may be recalled that the ATCs concerned have already indicted Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar along with 20 other suspects in around four cases pertaining to acts of arson and violence on May 12, 2007.

Earlier, the administrative judge of ATCs transferred the cases to the ATC-II for initiating trials.

The cases were registered at Gaddap Police Station, Bahadurabad Police Station, Ferozabad Police Station and Airport Police Station. On September 11, the SHC had ordered reopening the cases involving the May 12, 2007 bloodshed. The order regarding reopening the cases was issued on a petition moved by Iqbal Kazmi who had pleaded for constitution of a judicial commission to probe the matter. The federal government representative and amici curiae (friends of the court) had argued in favour of the petitioner whereas the Sindh government had opposed the idea in the court.

The court had also directed the Sindh government to re-launch an inquiry into the matter.

Around 50 people were killed and over 100 wounded in attacks on rallies organised by members of political parties and legal fraternity who had attempted to receive the then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry at the Karachi airport ahead of a lawyers’ gathering.

Justice Chaudhry was forced to fly back to Islamabad after having been restricted to the airport for nine hours. MQM’s Wasim Akhtar was home adviser to the Sindh chief minister at the time.