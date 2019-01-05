Share:

Competent authorities appointed the senior most professor of UET Prof. Dr. Aziz Akbar as Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. He was warmly received by the students, faculty members and administration of university at Vice Chancellor’s Office. All Deans and Chairmen greet the newly appointed Vice Chancellor at his office and extended full support to the chair. Talking to Deans and Chairmen and Faculty of university he expressed his gratitude, “I am humbled and honored to be Vice Chancellor of one of the most prestigious and pioneering Engineering institutions of Pakistan. I’ll utilize best of my abilities and capabilities to transform UET into top 50 universities in Asia.” He also said, “Research, development, academic excellence and serving to UET community is among my top most priorities. Untiring efforts will be made in facilitating the students and promoting research culture.” –Staff Reporter