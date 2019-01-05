Share:

The former leader of MQM Pakistan Farooq Sattar on Saturday has said the murder of Ali Raza Abidi is high profile murder and they will continue their protest till the culprits are arrested.

Talking to media here in Karachi today, Dr Farooq Sattar said Ali Raza Abidi wanted to turn MQM into MQM of 1986 but it was not acceptable to conspirators.

We will not sit silent unless the murderers of Abidi are exposed, he remarked.

We will get killers of Abidi arrested at every cost, he added. The killers of Abidi are still untraceable and the government has told nothing about their arrest so far, he held.