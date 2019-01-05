Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas here on Friday said that the basic purpose of popular democracy was establishment of a public welfare system so that the people may not have to move from pillar to post to get their issues resolved. In fact, public welfare was the gist of the democracy anywhere in the world, he added.

The Minister said it was a matter of satisfaction that PTI government was working hard for the welfare of the people and the purpose of 100-day plan was to identify a comprehensive road map of future so that the government could work for the development of the country in an organized manner.

He stated this while talking to different people of his constituency during an open-court at his office.

He said the Schools Education department had identified its departmental development plans and was working hard to achieve the organizational targets. “We are committed that no child will be deprived of education in Punjab and the province will be developed as a best educational hub in the Asia during the next five years,” he added.

Murad Raas said the government was giving full attention to provide the best educational facilities to backward areas and minorities. He asked the parents to give attention to the education of their children because education was the only ladder of development.