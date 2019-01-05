Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved Tractor Scheme for arid districts of the province and directed immediate steps to make Cooperatives Department vibrant and effective.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at the CM Office here on Saturday during which the performance and the issues of the Cooperatives Department were discussed in detail.

The meeting decided to take immediate steps to make the Cooperative Department more effective and vibrant. The meeting approved that a new policy will be formulated to lease the assets and the properties of the department. It was also decided that the lease rates will be reviewed and they will be increased to make them equal to the market rates.

Sardar Usman Buzdar directed that strict legal action be immediately taken against the persons who have occupied the assets and the properties of the Cooperatives Department and an effective operation be launched to retrieve the occupation of these properties and assets. The government will provide all out support to the department in this operation.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to make physical verification of the assets and the properties of the Cooperatives Department. He said that the process of the appointments to the Board of Directors of the Cooperatives Bank should be completed immediately and a summary in this regard should be moved immediately keeping in view the all legal aspects so that the Cooperatives Bank may be brought at a par with the modern trends of the banking sector.

Sardar Usman approved the Tractors Scheme for the arid districts and said that a coordinated policy should be worked out to start work on this scheme. He said the scheme will benefit the farmers and the PTI government will make every possible effort for the welfare of farmers.

He said the cooperatives department should work in line with modern trends for the development of the agriculture sector and the department will have to discharge its duties in an effective manner.