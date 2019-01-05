Share:

LAHORE - The Realme on Thursday unveiled its line-up of devices for the Pakistan market, including Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1.

He Shunzhi, Marketing Head of Realme Pakistan, addressing the launching ceremony, observed that designed with today’s youth in mind, Realme’s tagline, ‘Proud to Be Young’, is focused on revolutionizing the smartphone for the younger generation, combining top notch performances with contemporary style. He said that Realme is fully dedicated to addressing the needs of the youth. The brand has already been breaking records since its launch earlier this year in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Philippines.