ISLAMABAD - Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, chaired a high level meeting in the ministry to discuss the existing situation of drug usage in educational institutions of Islamabad and to devise a robust mechanism to discourage the alarming trend of drug use amongst students and to curb the menace of drugs. The meeting was attended by the Maj. Gen. Muhammad Arif Malik, DG ANF, Amer Ali Ahmad (Chief Commissioner Islamabad), Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan (IGP Islamabad), Brig. Mubashir, (Force Commander North ANF), Waqar Ud Din Syed (SSP Operations Islamabad) and other officers of the ministry.

Sabino Sikanadar Jalal (Joint Secretary MNC) briefed the participants about the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Narcotics Control towards drug demand reduction. It was told that the ministry and its attached department ANF are striving hard to cleanse the society from the menace of drugs. However, the role and support of Islamabad police and ICT administration cannot be ignored to help take on this challenge, he added. Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IGP Islamabad said that they are already putting in their efforts in this regard. They also shared that some of the leading private schools have also expressed their interest to work alongside the ICT administration to make the educational setting safer for the students.

The role of ANF in drug supply reduction efforts was also acknowledged. The Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control emphasized that in light of the particular concerns and directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make Islamabad a drug free and model city, all the stakeholders must make joint and result oriented efforts instead of isolated ones to make a clearly visible difference. The Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control requested the participants to devise a wholesome strategy on war footing basis so that it could be implemented in letter and spirit to achieve the objectives of making Islamabad, at initial stage a model city.