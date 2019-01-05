Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab government is providing Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy to registered farmers for the promotion of sunflower cultivation in the province. The farmers should get this opportunity and cultivate sunflower, said Deputy Director Agriculture (extension) Muhammad Zafar Malik here Friday. He said that sunflower was an important edible item and this crop could play a key role in increasing oil production in the country. He said that sunflower has high quality 40 to 45 percent oil and it is rich in vitamin A, B and K which are important element for human health. He said that sunflower crop became ready for harvesting within 100 to 125 days. This crop is short duration time and its can be sown in gap period of other major crops easily. He said that all registered farmers across the province would be provided subsidy up to 10 acres sunflower cultivated land. He asked the farmers to send voucher number found from sunflower seed bag along with CNIC number through message at 8070.