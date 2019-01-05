Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has appointed Saeed Khan as manager/head coach of Pakistan team for FIH Pro League. Saeed was a member of Pakistan’s World Cup winning teams of 1978 and 1982. He has had coaching assignments with Pakistan teams in the past including the highly successful year of 1994, when the green shirts won the World Cup and the Champions Trophy. His last assignment was as head coach of Pakistan women team at the Asian Games qualifiers in Thailand in Jan 2018. Pakistan will play first match of FIH Pro League against Argentina on Feb 2.