A key leader of PML-N Rana Sanaullah has announced he will file a reference against Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. PML-N leader said that he is sending a reference against Sheikh Rashid to Speaker National Assembly for his disqualification. It has been said in the reference that there are three points important for the disqualification of Sheikh Rashid. He alleged Sheikh damaged the Kashmir cause and made properties on name of his relatives and damaged sanctity of parliament. The PML-N leader will prayed to speaker NA in the reference that he should send reference against Sheikh Rashid to ECP so that inquiry could be launched against him.–Online