KARACHI (PR) The second Qatar Visa Centre was inaugurated by Mishal Mohammed A.A. Al-Ansari, Consul General of the State of Qatar in Pakistan.

Work visa applicants migrating to the State of Qatar will be required to sign work contracts, enrol their biometrics data, and undergo medical test at the Qatar Visa Center. The center operates through an integrated electronic system to complete the enrolment of biometric data and required medical check-ups.

The State of Qatar has decided to establish Qatar visa centre in 8 countries to simplify visa procedures for expatriate workers. Through these centres, the visa related procedures will be complete in the home countries of expatriate workers before their departure to Qatar unlike in the past where they took place in the state.