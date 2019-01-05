Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday announced to approach the Supreme Court (SC) seeking Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s removal as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to details, the Railway Minister said, “Can’t accept Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of PAC,” therefore, will move a plea in the Supreme Court after two days against Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment.

Earlier, the federal minister had said that Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment is contrary to the constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government was not ready to consider Shehbaz Sharif’s name for Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Later the Opposition and the federal government agreed to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC.

However, during his press conference, the railway minister expressed his grave concern over the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC and announced to move the court to challenge the Shehbaz’s chairmanship.