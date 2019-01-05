Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif before the court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case, and issued show cause notice to the SP Headquarters.

Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan adjourned the hearing till January 10. The court observed that he had been given transit remand till the conclusion of National Assembly session. The special judge questioned, “Why has an extension in his (Shehbaz) transit remand not been sought after the conclusion of the National Assembly session.”

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for a short time and summoned superintendent jail to explain why he (Shehbaz) was not produced before the court.

Meanwhile, the court was apprised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor that investigations were in progress and a reference was being prepared against Shehbaz Sharif regarding the case.

When asked, the prosecutor added that Shehbaz Sharif was still in Islamabad. The court however expressed displeasure for not producing him before it.

On the arrival of the superintendent jail, he apprised the court that Shehbaz was lodged in a sub-jail which falls under Rawalpindi Central Jail. As the proceedings resumed, he submitted that police squad was requested for producing the PML leader before the court to get the remand extended but it was not allowed.

The court them remarked that it was responsibility of the Lahore police to produce Shehbaz before the court. The jail officer in response to a query said that the SP Headquarters was requested for the purpose but no response was received from him.

On which, the judge issued show cause notice to SP Headquarters and adjourned the hearing till January 10.

Representing Shehbaz, Advocate Amjad Pervez informed the court that doctors had advised one week rest to his client (Shehbaz Sharif) after an MRI test.

The accountability watchdog alleged that Shehbaz Sharif misused his authority being the Punjab chief minister and got built a bridge in Chiniot which facilitated Ramzan Sugar Mills that is owned by Sharif family. It also claimed that a sum of Rs200 million was paid from the national kitty as Shehbaz Sharif illegally ordered the construction of the bridge.

The PML-N president, who is in judicial custody in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, had also been arrested by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case in November last year.

During the previous hearing, the NAB official had said, “We are arresting Shehbaz today on November 10 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.” He said NAB had evidence against the PML-N president in the case.

The NAB had earlier summoned PML-N leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz who are directors of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, for questioning in connection with a probe into the construction of the bridge at taxpayers’ money.