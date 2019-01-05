Share:

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said the Sindh government under the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will foil all conspiracies being hatched by the undemocratic forces against it.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 91st birth anniversary here on Saturday, he said that Bhutto gave the country 1973 constitution and made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said that Bhutto gave a voice to the poor people and courage to the suppressed.

Shah said the country was dismembered and people were demoralized when Bhutto had taken over the charge of the country but with his statesmanship country had overcome all the crises.

The chief minister further said that the PPP leaders had faced numerous court cases over the years but never bowed to undemocratic forces.