Share:

Fishermen of Gwadar city are being deprived of their rights and they have been protesting for a week. Unfortunately, non of authorities concerned is ready to tickle this serious issue.

The construction of eastbay expressway is totally effecting the rights of fishermen of Gwadar city. Fishermen are not against of development, but they are dire need of some amenities and places to run their business. Due to construction of eastbay expressway, the sea route has being blocked by which fishermen are suffering from various issues.

However, their only demand is that, they want three particular places for fishing so that they should feed their children. Despite being the hub of “CPEC” Gwadar citizens are facing several menaces.

Therefore, it is our humble request to fulfill the citizens demands in order to bring peace in the city.

DOSTAIN MUHAMMAD BAKHSH,

Gwadar, December 23.