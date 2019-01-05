Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday told an accountability court that a supplementary reference would also be filed against former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema.

The accountability court, however, extended judicial remand of Ahad Cheema for 13 days in illegal assets case. The case was filed by the NAB Lahore. It had filed a reference against him in October for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

During the hearing, the accountability watchdog representatives said that a supplementary reference would also be filed against Ahad Cheema and the charges would be framed against him after it.

The judge ordered the anti-corruption watchdog officials to finalise their process. NAB officials further apprised the court that Cheema possessed assets worth Rs600 million and had failed to satisfy the bureau regarding his sources of income,.

The properties owned by him allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats and houses. The properties mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names. He was apprehended in February over charges of misusing his authority by illegally awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers. The accountability watchdog had filed a reference against the former LDA director and five others over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal.