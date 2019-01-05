Share:

The eighth death anniversary of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was observed on Friday. Special prayers were held at his at the residence of deceased while PPP leaders paid tribute to the ex-governor. Salman Taseer was assassinated in Islamabad on January 4, 2011. Taseer was appointed 26th governor of Punjab in May 2008 during the PPP government. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the slain governor, saying: “Salman Taseer was a staunch PPP leader and democrat who raised a laud voice for tolerance and forward looking thoughts. the retrogressive elements did not feel placated even after assassination of Salman Taseer and kidnapped his son and kept him hostage for long. In the face of oppressive forces, the morale of Taseer family remained high and spirit undiminished to brave this ordeal, Bilawal said saluting the courage and steadfastness of the family members of the deceased. He said the sacrifice of Salman Taseer will not go waste and the PPP struggle against the retrogressive forces will continue. He said the Party leadership, workers and the people will always remember Salman Taseer in good words. –Staff Reporter