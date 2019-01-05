Share:

LAHORE (PR) A series of follow up meetings were chaired by Riaz Ahmad, director general, TDAP Lahore office whereby various aspects of the upcoming TEXPO 2019 were discussed with the All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA) and Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

DG TDAP apprised the team about vision of Younus Dagha, Secretary Commerce, for enhancing exports of Pakistan and what is expected of TEXPO 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that 1st edition of TEXPO was held in 2016 whereby over 450 international buyers visited Karachi, Pakistan to explore business opportunities as well as to witness potential of the textile sector of Pakistan. Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority are making concerted efforts to exploit export potential of textile sector as well as to attract investment in this sector through this sector specific textile exposition; TEXPO 2019 (April 11th to 14th, 2019).