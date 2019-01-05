Share:

Islamabad - Security Forces on Friday conducted Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) on suspected hideouts of terrorists in different localities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, killing one terrorist and recovering weapons and ammunition from there.

Under the operation Radd ul Fassad against terrorists, the security forces conducted an IBO on suspected terrorist hideout in Village Barkelay, Tehsil Spinwam, North Waziristan of the KP province, during which one terrorist was killed, an ISPR press release issued here said.

Besides, improvised explosive device (IED) making literature, SMG, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment were recovered from there.

In the second intelligence-based operation, the FC Balochistan raided suburbs of Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand and foiled terrorist activity to sabotage peace in the province. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.