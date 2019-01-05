Share:

SAHIWAL - Three members of a same family died and four other sustained critical injuries when a car collided with a bus due to thick fog on Sahiwal-Multan Road near Chak 125/9L in the wee hours of Friday.

According to Rescue 112 and police, seven members of a family belong to Burewala were on the way back to Chak 789/6L from Lahore in a car.

Near Chak 132/9L, the car driver took turn on wrong side and in the meantime, a speeding bus (LES-6288) coming from the opposite direction crushed into the car. Resultantly, three members of the family identified as Kishwar Sultana, 50; 24-year-old Asif Nabil and16-year-old Muhammad Awais died on the spot due to fatal injuries.

Four others identified as: 30-year-old Kashif Adil; 20-year-old Iqra; Muqaddas,20; Husnain Ali, 19 and 12-year-old got injured critically.

On information, rescuers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shift the injured persons and dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.

The hospital sources informed that condition of two of the injured persons in critical.

The Ghala Mandi Police have impounded the bus and launched further investigation. Driver of the bus, however, managed to escape from the scene.