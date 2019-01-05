Share:

The city traffic police department has decided to establish daycare centres in different parts of the metropolis to entertain the babies of lady traffic wardens. Chief traffic officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Friday announced that these daycare centers would be established at Railways Station, Ichhra, and Green Town traffic sectors. The department would finance these centers by utilizing welfare funds. Similarly, daycare centers would be set up close to the traffic police headquarters in order to facilitate the women staff. SSP Liaqat Ali Malik announced the scheme after some lady traffic wardens informed him about the problems being faced by women traffic officers. The CTO said that the project would further improve the working of female traffic officers besides providing best learning environment to their children.–Staff Reporter