Rawalpindi - A villager, who was shot and injured allegedly by two hunters in Murree for lodging a complaint with Wild Life Department, died in Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, here on Friday, informed official sources. The deceased was identified as Naheem Akbar, they said.

Murree police registered a murder case against the accused and has begun investigation, they added. However, no arrest was made so far. According to sources, two hunters arrived in Bhimpbrot Syedan for illegally hunting animals and birds. They said a villager namely Nahim Akbar had lodged a complaint with Wild Life Department against the two hunters.

This infuriated the two hunters and they opened firing on the villager, injuring him critically.

After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene, while the injured villager was moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment, sources said.

“The injured villager remained under treatment for two days and died on Friday,” they said.

The doctors after carrying out post-mortem have handed over the dead body to his heirs for burial. Police registered a murder case against the accused and has begun investigation with no arrest so far, they added. SHO Police Station (PS) Murree was not available for his comments.