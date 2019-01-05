Share:

KARACHI (PR) Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has assured all the stakeholders of shipping sector to resolve their issues following a meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was meeting with the office bearers of All Pakistan Shipping Association (APSA). Chairman KPT Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar also attended the meeting and was very keen to resolve the issues of the sector.

Chairman APSA Aasim Siddiqui along with all the significant stakeholders of shipping fraternity discussed the issues, challenges and way forward. He also said that he was aware of false propaganda by importer and vested interests against shipping fraternity.

Minister and Chairman KPT assured the entire fraternity that they would always be there for the betterment of the industry and will use all of their resources towards the development of the sector.