ISLAMABAD - At least 19 key positions, of seven federal secretaries, two special secretaries and eleven others of grade-21 and grade-22 are lying vacant in federal bureaucracy, The Nation has learnt.

According to documents available with this correspondent, Muhammad Kashishur Rehman had been made Law and Justice Division secretary on 7-10-2019, Captain (r) Abid Hussain had been assigned the portfolio of National Security Council on 9-12- 2019, Communication Division Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik had been assigned the additional charge of Postal Service Division on 2-12- 2019, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera had been given the additional charge of Textile Industry Division on 2-12-2019, Tahir Iqbal had been assigned the additional charge of Secretary Federal Public Service Commission on 16-05-2019.

Interestingly, the posts of secretary Revenue and secretary to the President are also lying vacant for the last several months.

Talking to The Nation, a senior officer said that several officers of grade-22 were awaiting new postings, but the incumbent government was refraining from assigning them new assignments. He said that the PTI-led government should have posted the officers on important positions like Law and Justice Division secretary since it was already facing severe criticism because of the flaws in the summary of extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) by the Law and Justice Division.

The documents also reveal that two posts of special secretaries of grade-22, namely Power Division special secretary and Petroleum Division special secretary were also awaiting new bosses while the position of Executive Director NAVTTC was also lying vacant.

The documents also disclose that positions of Member (In-charge) Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)’s Secretariat Regional Office Lahore, Member (In-charge) Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)’s Secretariat Regional Office Karachi, Chairman National Council for Social Welfare, Executive Director, National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), Chairman (EPZA), Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme, Senior Member Federal Land Commission, Member, Federal Land Commission, Senior Member (PMIC) and Member (PMIC) are also lying vacant.