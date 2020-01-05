Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 2nd Jubilee Insurance U-16 National Junior Championship

2020 started here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday. On the inaugural day, Hamza Ilyas beat Malik Muzammil Khan 3-0 with the scores of 59-24, 50-48 and 62-24, Muhammad Muzammil

thrashed S Shamir Ali 3-0 with the margins of 84-58, 71-31 and 57-27, Adnan Aslam defeated Amanullah 3-0 with the scores of 57-59, 52-26 and 70-26, Sharjeel Awan outperformed

Zulqarnain Abbasi 3-0 with the scores of 41-0, 47-16 and 45-12, Ahsan Ramzan beat Zubair Tahir 3-2, winning 49-37, 52-17, 21-50, 44-74 and 58-42, Iftikhar Ali defeated

Khubab Warsi 3-0 with the margins of 71-33, 88-48 and 58-34, Imaad Rafiq outplayed Haroon Saleem 3-2, winning 61-49, 33-64, 60-39, 12-42 and 53-30 and Adnan Aslam outclassed Sharjeel Awan