ISLAMABAD         -         The 2nd Jubilee Insurance U-16 National Junior Championship

READ MORE: Iran will destroy ‘key Israeli targets’ if US attacks, former IRGC chief

2020 started here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday. On the inaugural day, Hamza Ilyas beat Malik Muzammil Khan 3-0 with the scores of 59-24, 50-48 and 62-24, Muhammad Muzammil

thrashed S Shamir Ali 3-0 with the margins of 84-58, 71-31 and 57-27, Adnan Aslam defeated Amanullah 3-0 with the scores of 57-59, 52-26 and 70-26, Sharjeel Awan outperformed

Zulqarnain Abbasi 3-0 with the scores of 41-0, 47-16 and 45-12, Ahsan Ramzan beat Zubair Tahir 3-2, winning 49-37, 52-17, 21-50, 44-74 and 58-42, Iftikhar Ali defeated

Khubab Warsi 3-0 with the margins of 71-33, 88-48 and 58-34, Imaad Rafiq outplayed Haroon Saleem 3-2, winning 61-49, 33-64, 60-39, 12-42 and 53-30 and Adnan Aslam outclassed Sharjeel Awan