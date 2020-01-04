Share:

Rawalpindi-Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) City held an open court in Holy Family Hospital and listened to complaints of patients and their attendants here on Saturday.

The open court was held by the ADC (HQs) Saima Younas and AC City Ambreen Chaudhry following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Khan Dogar.

The ADC and AC were also accompanied by Medical Superintendent (MS) HFH Dr Nasir and other senior doctors.

According to details, the officers of district government organised an open court in premises of HFH where a large numbers of patients and their attendants appeared before them and lodged complaints regarding behaviour of doctors and other paramedical staffers.

Most of the complaints lodged by female patients were against the mismanagement and misbehaviour of doctors and nurses of Gynae Department/Peads and OBS of HFH.

DC Rawalpindi Saif Ullah Khan Dogar, in his tweet, mentioned, “20 citizens lodged complaints in open court and most of the complaints were against the behaviour of doctors and nurses of Gynae Ward. Directions passed to head of department to inquire the matter.”

Meanwhile, two persons sustained burnt injuries in two different incidents of house fire in the city.

Rescue 1122 conducted rescue operations shifting the victims to hospitals for medical treatment.

According to spokesman of Rescue 1122, a huge fire broke out in a house located near a private bank in Sadiqabad Main Road injuring a man namely M Mutahir critically.

He added the man was smoking cigarette on his bed when he threw half burnt cigarette on clothes due to which fire caught the room.

In result, the man sustained 100 percent burnt injuries and was moved to hospital for medical treatment.

He said another lady namely Robina, 51 was burnt in an explosion which took place in a house at Pakistan Town and was moved to hospital.

Sharing further details, he said the woman was lightening a stove fixed on LPG cylinder when the cylinder caught fire. The condition of victim is said to be out of danger by the doctors, he said.