LAHORE - A teenage girl, who was admitted to Mayo Hospital with bullet injuries the other day, died there on early Saturday. Her body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as 13-year-old Eman Fatima, a resident of Faiz Bagh, Misri Shah.

According to police, the girl was standing in front of her house on the eve of New Year when she sustained a bullet in the head. The girl was admitted to the Mayo Hospital in critical condition where she lost the battle for life on Saturday morning. The police were investigating the incident.

At least two persons died and dozens others wounded due to aerial firing in Lahore on the New Year’s Eve. Despite police crackdown, many people as usual resorted to aerial firing to welcome the New Year. The police registered a few cases against some arrested suspects but failed to stop the dangerous trend.

Wife among four arrested in blind murder case

Investigation police on Saturday claimed to have solved a blind murder mystery by arresting four suspects, including wife of the deceased. An official said they arrested the woman and her paramour and his two friends in connection with the cold-blooded murder of Babar Hussain, who was found strangled near Karol Ghati in Gujjarpura the other day. The suspects were identified by police as Mahwish Bibi, her lover Nadeem, and his two friends including Faisal and Dilawar.

According to police, the alleged killers had offered alcohol to the victim and they strangled him with a rope when he fell unconscious. The killers had fled after throwing the body in the bushes near Karol Ghati.

During preliminary investigation, Mahwish confessed to the killing of her husband Babar Hussain. She told the police investigators that the husband was forcing her to go back to their home town in Bahawalpur. The woman also admitted that she had developed an affair with Nadeem and she wanted to contract second marriage with him.

Mahwish also said she had planned the killing to marry with Nadeem. The other two suspects including Faisal and Dilawar had executed the plan along with Nadeem. The police arrested all the four suspects after collecting evidences against them. Further investigation was underway.