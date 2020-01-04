Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct its final exams of MPhil/PhD programmes of faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities from January 9, it was announced here on Saturday.

These exams will be conducted at the University’s main campus here in Islamabad and would be continued till January 17.

According to Controller Exams, the roll-slips for the forthcoming exams have been dispatched to the enrolled students at the postal addressed. The same have also been uploaded at website.

Meanwhile, results of B.Ed programme has been declared. It is being communicated by post to the enrolled students, who had appeared in the exam from across the country. It has also been placed at the University’s official website. The results declaration is well before opening of new admissions for the spring semester 2020.