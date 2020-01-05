Share:

A court in Bangladesh capital Dhaka Sunday issued arrest warrants to former Bangladeshi chief justice and 10 others in a case for their alleged involvement in embezzlement and money laundering.

Dhaka's Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order as all the accused have been shown fugitives in the charge sheet.

The court also ordered the police to report on execution of arrest warrants by Jan. 22.

Amid a row with the Bangladeshi government, Justice Sinha had tendered his "unusual" resignation from abroad on Nov. 11, 2017.

He is now reportedly in the United States. According to the charges filed by the Bangladeshi Anti-Corruption Commission, 40 million taka (465,116 U.S. dollars) was embezzled from local Farmer's Bank -- which was later renamed as Padma Bank Ltd, and deposited into Sinha's bank account.

Sinha becomes the first former chief justice of Bangladesh to face prosecution in the country's history since its independence in 1971.