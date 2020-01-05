Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab chapter has decided to hold ceremonies at district and tehsil headquarters level across the province on Sunday (today) to celebrate birth anniversary of founder of the party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Party leaders will cut cakes and hold symposiums to highlight the achievements of founder of the PPP. The main event will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal to pay homage to ZAB. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira will deliver keynote address at the event to be attended by party leaders and workers. Aslam Gill will lead the main rally from Kalima Chowk to the venue of main event. The party workers will also took out a rally from Shimla Pehari to Aiwan-e-Iqbal.