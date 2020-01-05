Share:

LAHORE - The main final of the Diamond Paints Polo Cup for Champions Trophy 2020 will be contested between BN Polo Team and FG Polo Team here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground today (Sunday).LPC President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana

said that in this eight-goal tournament,

very interesting and exciting polo matches were witnessed and top two teams have qualified for the main final. “It is hoped that the main final of the tournament will be very challenging as well as enthralling one, which will be enjoyed by a huge crowd.”The LPC chief also thanked Diamond

Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed for sponsoring this event and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game of kings and knights. One of the finalist teams, BN, consists

of Babar Naseem, Raja Mikael Sami, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Eulogio

Celestino while other finalist team, FG Polo, comprises Mian Abbas