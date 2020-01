Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haque here on Saturday and inquired after him.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi accompanied them on the occasion.

During the meeting, country’s current political situation and other matters of mutual interest were discussed at length.