KHUSHAB - The residents of Quaidabad, a tehsil of district Khushab, have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to abolish the down payment condition and extend time period of monthly instalment from two to 10 years under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Program (NPHSP).

It is pertinent to mention here that an estimated 95 percent successful candidates of the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Program didn’t deposit their down payment following lack finances. During a survey, local residents, Syed Sharafat Hussain, Daniyal, Gul Akbar and Dada Awan, told this correspondent that out of total 822 applications, 790 applicants were declared successful in draw, conducted on November 27, 2019.

They were supposed to deposit 10 percent, ranges min Rs167,000 to max Rs250,000 as down payment and rest of the amount in 24 instalments which are due in two years.

Another resident said due to large amount of down payment, estimated (30-35) percent residents could deposit down payments of their houses and the rest don’t have money. The successful candidates of the Housing Scheme were supposed to deposit their down payments in 20 days. Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Tariq said only few dozen people could deposit the said amount.

They said if the Punjab government seriously wants providing low cost houses to poverty stricken people of the area under its 5 million housing project, she should have to manage the affairs according to their financial position.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has been extended its deadline for many times so far but still poor people could not be part of the low cost housing scheme.

Shehnaz Akhtar, Hina Maqsood and Rabia Rahim said the previous provincial government had allotted 3 marla plot to poverty stricken people free of cost and 5 marla plot on reasonable charges. That was a real poor-friendly project, they said.

They said the ruling government by offering costly houses not only humiliating the residents of Punjab in general and PTI supporters in particular.