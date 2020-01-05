Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday chaired a meeting on law and order situation and development schemes at the Police Lines in Mianwali.

The chief minister ordered timely completion of development schemes. He said that he would personally monitor development projects in far-flung areas. No compromise will be made on the standard of development schemes, he added. He expressed satisfaction at the performance of the district administration and said that officers should work hard for public service, adding that action should be initiated against the elements involved in artificial price hike. He directed the administrative officers to keep a vigilant eye on the prices of essential items and action should be initiated against hoarders and profiteers. No leniency will be tolerated in the mission of public service, he warned.

Usman Buzdar said that Mianwali is close to his heart and added that necessary steps should be taken to further improve the law & order situation. Meanwhile, the campaign should be continued against absconders and complainants be treated gently in the police stations. He hoped that the establishment of model police stations would prove fruitful in changing archaic police culture in Mianwali. Amjad Ali Khan Niazi MNA, provincial assembly members Amin Ullah Khan and Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the assembly members after the inauguration of the model police station, the CM said that at least one model police station is being established in every district. This initiative is an important step towards changing routine police culture, he added. The model police stations will improve service delivery, contact between people and police would be developed and police performance will also be improved, he added. He said that police functions are being improved through operating procedures management adding that monitoring and control rooms have also been set up in model police stations. Similarly, carpeted non-smoking lockups have been established along with the facility of washrooms, he told. Along with it, CCTV cameras have also been installed to monitor the investigation process.

Later, the CM visited various parts of the city without any protocol and inspected cleanliness arrangements. He also paid a surprise visit to Police Station Wan Bachran and inspected its various sections as well as the official record. He directed to improve cleanliness of washrooms of the lockup. The grievances of the victims should be redressed in police stations. The culture of police stations is being improved and by the grace of Almighty Allah it would be made in accordance with aspirations of the people, he concluded.

PUBLIC SERVICE IS CORE AGENDA

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that public service is the core agenda of the PTI government. In a statement, he said a holistic reforms roadmap is being vigorously implemented to ensure public service. The foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. He said that those who chanted hollow slogans have become a part of history now. He said that era of loot and plunder will not return and added that former rulers are reaping what they had sown in the past. He maintained that dream of PM Imran Khan about a secure, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan for coming generations will be materialized. The PTI-led government believes in performance and service delivery instead of slogan-mongering, and provision of necessary facilities of life to the general public has been especially focussed. He further said that holistic reforms are being introduced to streamline the system and facilitate the citizens.

CONDOLENCE

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Maulana Izhar Ahmed Qasmi. In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. He also paid tributes to the services of Maulana Qasmi.