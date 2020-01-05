Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur division have been reeling from intense cold wave since the wee hours of Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Muzaffarabad on Saturday dipped to 1 degrees C, Met department official said.

Mirpur and adjoining areas remained in the grip of dense fog with minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of Saturday, partially affecting the daily life. Top mountainous areas of AJK also continue to freeze under an intense cold wave with the mercury settling at a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.

And in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir valley the mercury rose several degrees across the occupied Kashmir Valley as the region received a brief spell of drizzling early in the wee hours Saturday, says a report reaching here Saturday from across the line of control.

The Met department has predicted rain and snowfall at top upper reaches during next 24 hours in Sringar and some other adjoining parts in the occupied Kashmir valley, said the report.

Meanwhile, the overnight minimum temperature in Srinagar was reportedly recorded at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the report added.