Share:

LOS ANGELES - Actress Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are officially parents. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress released a joint statement with her husband, Benji Madden, announcing their new bundle of joy has arrived. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the statement read.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade...” the couple added.

Madden, 40, posted the same statement to his own Instagram account with three heart emojis as the caption that tagged his wife.

The duo got engaged in December 2014. The pair then tied the knot shortly after in January 2015 at an intimate ceremony held at Diaz’s Beverly Hills home. “We couldn’t be happier to begin our new journey together surrounded by our closest family and friends,” Diaz and Madden said in a joint statement to People magazine at the time.