LAHORE - DIG (Operations) Rai Babar Saeed and DIG (Investigations) Inaam Waheed held an open-court at Raiwind police station on Saturday. Both the police officers listened to the grievances of the citizens and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of their genuine grievances. SP (Sadar division) Syed Ghazanfar Ali, ASP (Raiwind) Muhammad Tanveer Raza, SHOs and In-charge Investigations of the Raiwind Circle were also present on this occasion. A number of complainants appeared before the officers and raised various issues. DIG Rai Babar Saeed and DIG Inaam Waheed also met with officers of the Operations and Investigations. They directed the officers that the genuine problems of the citizens must be solved at police station level on priority basis. However, they said the doors their offices are opened for every complainant in case their issues are not solved at police station level. They also ordered the police officials to show humbleness and politeness and ensure timely help to victims of crimes. They said that maintenance of law and order and protection to the life and property of the citizens is the top priority of Lahore Police. All possible resources are being utilized for the elimination of crimes from the society, they said.