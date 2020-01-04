Share:

ISLAMABAD -: Electric Fan exports from the country during first five month of current financial year grew by 1.37 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-November 2019, Electric fan worth $8,701 million was exported as compared to the exports of $8,583 million of same period of last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Transport Equipment increased by 94.04%, valuing $5,373 million exported as compared to worth $2,769 million of same period of last year. Meanwhile, Other Electrical Machinery worth $14,749 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to exports of valuing $12,861 million of same period of last year. During the period under review, Other Electric Machinery exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 14.68 percent.

Other electrical machinery worth 14,749$ million was exported as compared to the exports of $12,861million of same period of last year.