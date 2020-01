Share:

The Flour Mills Association (FMA) hiked up price of flour to Rs64 in Punjab on Saturday.

With an increase of Rs4, the price of flour has now been fixed at Rs64 per kilogram, said a Flour Mills Association spokesperson.

This increase in price follows a surge of Rs7 in wheat prices. According to the spokesperson, the situation took a turn for the worse after the of electricity and gas tariffs were increased by the government.