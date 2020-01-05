Share:

LAHORE - Honorary Consular of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq here on Saturday visited Alhamra Art Council and met Alhamra’s Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Ather Ali Khan. During the meeting, cultural matters came under discussion.

Muneeza Hashmi said that for a stable Pakistan it was vital to promote cultural activities across the world. “Our land is matchless in terms of its cultural values,” she added. The delegation also visited Alhamra Art Gallery, Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, Alhamra Studio, Alhamra Research Centre and other departments.

Alhamra Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “The platform of Alhamra has the honour of hosting different cultural programmes of the world.” He said that Alhamra through its cultural activities was trying it’s best to highlight positive image of the country. Students were being given education and training in 12 disciplines of fine arts, he maintained. “Our mission is to motivate students towards our norms through quality recreation”, he added. Honorary Consular of Belarus Waleed Mushtaq said, “Pakistani culture is worth seeing.” adding that they wanted to work with Alhamra for the welfare and progress of youth.

The delegation was briefed about the activities of Alhamra.